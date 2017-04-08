Pope’s visit a Panama promo opp

Tourism promotion and shopping opportunities are combining with religious fervor in Rome as a Panama delegation prepares for the official handing over of the cross that will be carried to Panama when it hosts World Youth Day (WYD) in 2019.

Accompanying a delegation of young Catholics who will be involved in preparing for the event were First Lady Lorena Castillo, and Tourism Minister Gustavo Him.

Castillo traveled with President Juan Carlos Varela to the last Youth Day in Krakow, Poland where they actively lobbied Pope Francis to get the next event in Panama,

Him, in a city that receives up to 10 million visitors a year, delivered his pitch on what Panama has to offer to those attending the event.

He reviewed the climate, connectivity, safety and medical assistance that will be relevant to pilgrims traveling to the country.

It was presented in the framework of a ceremony “From Krakow to Panama-the Synod with Youth, coordinated by an organ of the Holy See that finalizes the organizational details of Catholic mega events.

One of the aspects addressed was the processing of visas for registered pilgrims.

“We are working on speeding up visa procedures. When the inscriptions open It is expected that there will be a section with all the information. to solve any eventuality that arises , “said Marien Calviño, who serves as an intermediary between the Archdiocese of Panama and the Government

She said that during the time of the WYD “All public and private hospitals will be on green alert and open to attend to the Pilgrims “.

In 2019 the country is expected to have 1,320 points with free wifi connection, of which more than 350 will be in Panama.

Him said that the Government has begun talks with different airlines to establish direct flights “with special prices only for those registered in the WYD”.

Him also specified that an increase in surveillance and security in areas where major events will take place.