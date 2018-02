BY EARLY afternoon on Sunday, February 11, the National Traffic Operations Directorate of the National Police, had handed out 2, 416 tickets, of which 115 were for proven impaired driving and 549 for speeding.

Some 222 vehicles were towed . while 119 traffic accidents left 30 people injured, several seriously, and one person was killed . on the Panamericana highway, in Arraiján, Panamá Oeste bringing the year’s traffic death toll to 40.