Police sergeant shot as thieves rob tax office

THE COLLECTION of cash payments at offices of the Directorate General of Revenue (DGI) across the country has been suspended..

The decision follows a robbery at the DGI main office on Avenida Balboa on Tuesday Dec. 20 in which a police sergeant was shot in the head.

He is critically ill in The National Hospital.

Five armed thieves, including a minor entered the office around 3.30 pm. They escaped by taxi which was chased and stopped by police units near the fish market. Two suspects were arrested.

According to Cortés, the payment of taxes and fines can only be made by check.

The exact amount of money that was stolen is still unknown.