Police sergeant shot as thieves rob tax office

Posted on December 21, 2016 in Panama

A suspect arrested near the fish market
THE COLLECTION of cash payments  at offices  of the  Directorate General of Revenue (DGI) across the country  has been suspended..

The decision follows a robbery at the DGI main office on Avenida Balboa on Tuesday Dec. 20 in  which a police sergeant was shot in the head.

He is critically ill in The National Hospital.

Five armed thieves, including a minor entered the office around 3.30 pm. They escaped by taxi which was  chased and stopped by police units near the fish market. Two suspects were arrested.

According to Cortés, the payment of taxes and fines can only be made by check.

The exact amount of money that was stolen is still unknown.

