Police officer said linked to $11.6 million heist

A POLICE LIEUTENANT was allegedly connected to the armed robbers who burst into the headquarters of the General Directorate of Revenue (DGI) on Avenida Balboa on Tuesday Dec 20, and left with $11.6 million, say authorities.

The money has been recovered as the gang’s escape car was caught in traffic near the fish market

The figure was revealed in a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

During the robbery, a police sergeant on duty at the office was shot in the head. His condition is critical and

he remains in intensive care.

Two suspects have been arrested, and authorities say they are investigating the alleged involvement of a

police lieutenant.