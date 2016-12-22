Police officer said linked to $11.6 million heist

Posted on December 22, 2016 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 36

A POLICE LIEUTENANT    was allegedly connected to the armed  robbers who burst into  the headquarters of the General Directorate of Revenue (DGI) on Avenida Balboa on Tuesday Dec 20, and  left with $11.6 million, say authorities.

The money  has been recovered as the gang’s escape car was caught in traffic near the fish market

The figure was revealed in a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

During the robbery, a police sergeant on duty at the office was shot in the head. His condition is critical and

he remains in intensive care.

Two suspects have been arrested, and authorities say they are investigating the alleged involvement of a

police lieutenant.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd