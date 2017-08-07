Police officer honored for life risking rescue
A POLICE officer who risked his life to rescue a nine-year-old boy trapped in a 25-meter deep sewer in Dos Rios, Colon, was honored at a civic ceremony at the National Police headquarters in Ancon on Monday. August 7.
Álvaro Sánchez received the Medal for Sacrifice from police chief Omar Pinzon who said: “We believe in recognizing the work carried out by our units to bring the highest standard to our institution,”
Jair Antonio Calderón, who sustained a fractured leg during his fall into the sewer was at the ceremony with his family.