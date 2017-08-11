Police grab narco ambulance

Posted on August 11, 2017 in Panama

A SOCIAL SECURITY (CSS) ambulance from Soná Hospital in Veraguas was stopped on the Pan-American Highway near the Fonseca River Bridge  in the district of San Lorenzo  in Chiriqui on Friday August 11. It was suspected of carrying narcotics.

The ambulance  raised suspicions because it was traveling outside of its region and was followed by  National Police  and members of the DIJ (Judicial Investigation).

Three  people who were traveling in the vehicle were detained and  Public  Ministry  officials  were called to check the  contents.

