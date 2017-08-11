Police grab narco ambulance

A SOCIAL SECURITY (CSS) ambulance from Soná Hospital in Veraguas was stopped on the Pan-American Highway near the Fonseca River Bridge in the district of San Lorenzo in Chiriqui on Friday August 11. It was suspected of carrying narcotics.

The ambulance raised suspicions because it was traveling outside of its region and was followed by National Police and members of the DIJ (Judicial Investigation).

Three people who were traveling in the vehicle were detained and Public Ministry officials were called to check the contents.