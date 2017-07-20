Pilgrim Cross tours Panama in build up for WYD

THE PILGRIM Cross, which has circled the world to appear at celebrations of World Youth Day (WYD) is making its way across Panama along with the icon of the Virgin Mary.

It arrived in Panama in May and through the rest of July will be displayed in different parishes across Panama City., both symbols of the World Youth Day, will be visiting different points of the city during the rest of Jul as part of the promotion of World Youth Day in January 2019 Entrance to the promotional events will be open to the public.

World Youth Day, which will run from Jan 22 -27 2019 and will be attended by Pope Francis is expected to attract 375,000 pilgrims to the city said Archbishop Domingo Ulloa on Thursday, July 20.