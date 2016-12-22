Penthouse endangering lives set for demolition

THE DEMOLITION of a penthouse in the Crystal condo tower in Bella Vista, will soon be on track following a First Superior Court ruling which

upheld the decision of the Seventh Civil Court not to block the demolition of unauthorized work carried out on the top floor of the building.

The decision upheld an order for demolition issued by the civil defense agency, Sinaproc.

That found the work endangered the lives of several people living on the 14th floor of the building.

One of those affected, Kathy McGrath, called the decision “a victory” and said she hopes that

local authorities will carry out the work “as soon as possible.”

McGrath said water from the work above her seeped into her apartment, making her fear the roof would

Mayor José Isabel Blandón, said “The demolition must be reactivated. This was a delaying maneuver,” and the Municipal Works and Construction Department has been informed of the decision.