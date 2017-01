FOR A COOL $1 million dollars a 20 year operating permit has been granted for a new casino in the city of Penonomé.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance granted the license to Biz Tools S.A. says a notice in the Government Gazette,

The casino, will have both slot machines and table games, and will be located in the Hotel Coclé, located in Iguana Mall.

The company paid the licensing fee to the Gaming Control Board.