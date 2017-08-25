Pence military  team caught in Panama romp

WHILE President Trump was musing aloud about the possibility of US military intervention in Venezeula, and Vice-president Mike Pence was getting a cold shoulder to the idea from Latin American leaders, US Army and the Air Force personnel assigned to the Pence communications team were making their own interventions in a Panama hotel.

NBC originally broke the story and said the incident when the men took women to their hotel was in Cartagena, Colombia, but it was later revealed that the incident was in Panama, where they were identified by hotel security camera. The military involved in the incident did not register the women when they were taken to the hotel, and it is unknown if they were prostitutes.

The men were returned to the US and relieved of White House Duties.

Pentagon spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Haverstick, told NBC “We can confirm that the individuals in question have been reassigned again to the Army and the Air Force.”

In 2012, eight Secret Service agents who did advance work for a trip to Colombia by then President Barack Obama lost their jobs after being accused of taking several prostitutes from a striptease club to their hotel rooms.

