Pence military  team caught in Panama romp

Posted on August 25, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 22

WHILE  President Trump was musing aloud about the possibility of  US military intervention in Venezeula, and  Vice-president Mike  Pence was getting a cold shoulder to the idea from Latin American leaders, US Army and the Air Force personnel assigned to the  Pence communications team were making their own interventions in a Panama hotel.

NBC originally broke the story and said the incident when the men took women to their hotel was in Cartagena, Colombia, but it was later revealed that the incident was in Panama, where they were identified by hotel security camera.  The military involved in the incident did not register the women when they were taken to the hotel, and it is unknown if they were prostitutes.

The men were returned to the US and relieved of White House Duties.

Pentagon spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Haverstick, told NBC “We can confirm that the individuals in question have been reassigned again to the Army and the  Air Force.”

In 2012, eight Secret Service agents who did advance work for a trip to Colombia by  then President Barack Obama lost their jobs after being accused of taking several prostitutes from a striptease club to their hotel rooms.

(Newsroom has over 11,000 impressions  a day  contact us  for  advertising opportunities).

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd