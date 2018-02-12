Pediatric Hospital surgeries, patient visits suspended

ELECTIVE surgery and patient visits will be suspended for ten days at the Pediatric Specialties Hospital (HEP) for urgent structural work.

The suspensions will start on Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 25. said a statement issued by the Social Security Fund (CSS) in a statement issued on Monday, February 12.

The hospital’s medical director, Julio Vega, said that the suspension of visits and surgeries was because of the unpostponable work that must be done in the third floor of the HEP including waterproofing the slab, reinforcements of the air conditioning ducts and adjustments in some infrastructures of the Hemodialysis Room.