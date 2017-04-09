Peace Corps volunteer found dead in creek

THE BODY of an American Peace Corps volunteer, was found on Saturday afternoon, April 8 in a stream in the community of Cerro Gavilán in the district of Muna in the Gnabe Buglá region.

Public Ministry have started investigations.

The body was partially inside the creek, and the cause of death is not known, informed sources connected to the investigations told Critica.

The volunteer was found by members of the local community who informed the police authorities, who notified the Public Ministry.

The authorities transfered the body to the judicial morgue where an autopsy is expected to be carried out to determine the cause of death.