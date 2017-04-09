Peace Corps volunteer found dead in creek

Posted on April 9, 2017 in Panama

THE BODY  of an American Peace Corps volunteer, was found on Saturday afternoon, April 8  in a stream in the community of Cerro Gavilán in the district of Muna in the Gnabe Buglá region.

Public Ministry have  started investigations.

The body was partially inside the creek,  and the cause of death is not known, informed sources connected to the investigations told Critica.

The volunteer was found by members of the  local community who informed the police authorities, who notified the Public Ministry.

The authorities transfered  the body to the judicial morgue where an autopsy is expected to be carried out to determine the cause of death.

 

 

