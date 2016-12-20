Park makeover plans get second look

DAYS after the government announced a $35.7 million project for a makeover of Parque Omar, public protests have caused a rethink of the plans.

They are “not written in stone” and may be modified said Millie Monteza, park manager, and Pacifico Chung, of the Secretariat of Goals of the Presidency, on Tuesday. Dec.20, during a media tour of the park.

Criticisms arose because, of the projected cost and the impact on the park’s green space.

Monteza said that what is sought is to improve what exists in the park, the protection of its green areas, the, creation of more gardens and the addition of spaces for recreation.

“It is a very ambitious work, and necessary,” said Monteza

But, she said, the project can still be improved and they will continue with consultations to achieve consensus.

“The facilities are quite deteriorated and require a complete and complete overhaul rehabilitation and restructuring,” said Monteza, adding that there is a general perception of the public that the park needs refurbishing.