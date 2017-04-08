Parachutist killed practicing for record attempt

A MEXICAN parachutist who had successfully completed 650 descents was killed on Saturday morning, April 8, on Isla Contadora.

Jose Rubalcaba, died in a test jump on the island of Contadora, where on Sunday he was to participate with a team of parachutists attempting establish a new group free fall record

According to a statement from the organizers of the activity, the athlete jumped from12,500 feet

Several participants attest that his parachute opened perfectly at 3,500 feet and “Jose was totally in control of it….

“Unfortunately during his landing maneuver he had a mishap and ended up with a strong impact when landing,” the statement said.

Rubalcaba had pasted a message on social media about his participation in the record attempt, a few days earlier.