Panama’s Supreme Court  Flying Circus

ELECTED Lawmakers in Panama have a deserved reputation as being largely more interested in putting their hands into the state cookie jar than aiding those who voted them into office. But it appears that the jar is shared with those who administer what passes for justice in the Supreme Court (CSJ),

In just five years Panama’s high flying judges have taken 679 days away from the court to wing their way to 32 different countries while unresolved cases sit moldering in their pending trays.

The flying stakes are led by the three guardians of justice who form the board of the Court: controversial president, José Ayú Prado, and his vice-presidents, Luis Ramón Fábrega and Hernán De León who between them have made three quarters. of all trips-a total of 124 tours. according to a La Prensa investigation.

The star collector of air miles and first class seating who seems never to have received an invitation he could decline, or a “training” event he could miss, is Ayú Prado, with 48 trips to 23 countries.

The traveling fetish has been embraced, by magistrates appointed in December 2015 by President Juan Carlos Varela. who already out perform several of their colleagues with more trips in two years than others in five. In the last five years, the CSJ magistrates have visited – at the expense of the State- 32 countries on 124 jaunts. If you total the days they were away from their duties, it would be equivalent to having been absent for almost two years.

Based on the 124 trips made in 5 years, the average is 13.7 trips per person. But six of the nine judges did not reach the average The three who did easily surpassed the mark.

In 2016. The record was with José Ayú Prado,- who made 12 trips or one a month. The traveling custom was immediately picked up byVarela appointed Cecilio Cedalise, who made five trips in 2016. In third place, came Hernán De León – also named by Martinelli- with four trips.

The top three, cost the State about $400,000 between tickets and travel expenses, not counting accrued salary (at $10,000 a month). While files sat in their offices.

In the period between 2013 and 2017, Ayú Prado visited 23 different countries in 3 continents (America, Europe and Asia). There were 48 tours totaling 216 days that cost the State $166,000.

Favored destinations: the US and Spain, 7 trips each.

Out of a total of 48 trips, 45 were to attend various meetings and three for the court president to receive “training”.

His most expensive tour was, to Russia, Spain and Austria and ost the State $14,000 plus salary to participate in legal forums and workshops . He even did a 10-day internship, , in Spain, that cost the State $13,000.

Meanwhile among his stagnant files is one related to the man who appointed him, Ricardo Martinelli and CD deputies Sergio Gálvez and Vidal García, for alleged irregularities in the purchase of grains through the National Assistance Program. (PAN). The file was provisionally shelved.

With the “protect my back” pact between the National Assembly and the CSJ little is likely to change, heading into 2018 as Varela focuses instead on a papal visit.