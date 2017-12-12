Panama’s jet setter top judge away again

PANAMA’S jet-setting chief justice José Ayú Prado, who between trips abroad manages to find time to complain about the increasing number of delayed court cases is off to Spain again.

Spain, this time as a guest at the inauguration of the Attorney General of Spain, Julián Sánchez Melgar, according to the Justice Department.

The act of taking the post was held in the Hearing Room of the Supreme Court of Spain. “President José Ayú Prado reinforced the communication links and cooperation with the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Kingdom of Spain with the Judicial Branch and the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama, and the name of the Judicial Council of Central America and the Caribbean, acting as president pro tempore, “said the Judicial Organ.

In October Prado was in the Principality of Asturias, where he participated in the Ibero-American Conference on Judicial Ethics, as part of the Ibero-American Judicial Summit.

Ayú Prado has defended the trips of the magistrates with the argument that they promote international cooperation and staff training.

In July 2015, the Citizens Alliance for Justice filed a complaint with the Assembly to Investigate the trips of magistrates.

In January this year, the organization requested a new investigation on travel and per diem of de Ayú Prado and the judges Hernán De León and Luis Ramón Fábrega, presidents of the Civil Chamber and Administrative Litigation, respectively.