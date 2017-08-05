Panama’s Ex- Security Boss Spy Trial delayed

A 16TH CRIMINAL Circuit Court hearing into wiretapping scheduled for Monday August 7 against former Security Council director Alejandro Garuz and former National Police director Gustavo Pérez has been postponed

The postponement was requested by Cristóbal Arboleda, lawyer for Garuz, who claimed travel abroad.

The hearing will take place on the scheduled alternate date, , September 15, 2017 at 8:00 am.

Also accused are fugitive former police operatives, Ronny Rodriguez and William Pitti.

All are accused of the crime of inviolability of secrecy and the right to privacy.

Former president Ricardo Martinelli, is also accused, and remains behind bars in Miami awaiting an extradition hearing.