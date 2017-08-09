Panama’s ex-president switches jails

PANAMA’S FORMER president, Ricardo Martinelli, awaiting an extradition hearing in Miami is moving to a different jail where he will have less privacy.

Judge Edwin Torres authorized the change of detention center, at the request of Martinelli’s lawyers, on Wednesday, August 9.

Martinelli was part of a violent incident with one of the prison guards and has been reprimanded for misconduct.

In the new detention center, visits are a “privilege” reserved for regular inmates on Friday evening (5-8: 30 pm), Saturday, Sunday (8 am – 2:30 pm) and Monday (5-8: 30 pm).

Telephone calls (except legal calls) are recorded and monitored and must be collect calls or with a pre-paid TRU-links account.

In this prison, there is no privacy, since inmates dress, shower and use the bathroom in the company of others. Everyone is required to make their bunk beds and keep their personal possessions in order. They wear identical clothing and carry their ID card at all times.

Currently, Martinelli is required by the Panamanian Supreme Court for the alleged case of telephone “pinchazos” of more than 150 people during his administration.