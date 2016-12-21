Panama’s cruise terminal to be state run

THE CRUISE TERMINAL to be built on Perico Island on the Amador causeway will be state operated at the suggestion of major cruise lines.

Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) Administrator Jorge Barakat made the announcement on Tuesday December 20.

Originally, a concession was planned for a private

operator to manage the infrastructure, but the official said that the largest cruise operators suggested to the

government that the operation be state ­owned to avoid limitations on operations.

Officials from the German port of Hamburg, where a similar facility was built, will support Panama in the training of personnel and in the creation of the legal structure that will operate the terminal.

The bidding process for the construction has already begun.

Proposals for the design and construction of the terminal are due by Jan. 1