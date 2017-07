PANAMANIAN athletes won 17 medals in the Central American Major Athletics Championship held in Tegucigalpa, Hondurason the weekend.

On Saturday, July 1, Chamar Chambers in 800 meters (1.50.58), Kashani Ríos in high jump (1.66 meters) added two more gold medals to the final tally of 9 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze.