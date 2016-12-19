Panama votes against move to stifle LGBT protection.

PANAMA voted on Monday, December 19, against an amendment to eliminate the independent expert contracted by the United Nations for the protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The amendment was proposed by Burkina Faso and was the second attempt of a block of African countries belonging to the UN Council of Human Rights.

A vote was taken against the recruitment of the independent expert to ensure the protection of Rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual community

And transsexuals (LGBT)

Panama belongs to the Human Rights Council of

The United Nations Organization and is currently its vice president.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Panama supports initiatives with the ultimate goal of ensuring respect and non-discrimination against citizens of the world.

The United Nations General Assembly stopped the attempt with the Burkina Faso proposal getting 77 votes in favor, 84 against and 16 abstentions,

In the voting African countries were supported by Arab States and Asians and powers such as China and Russia.