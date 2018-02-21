Panama moves up corruption ladder

PANAMA’S corruption rating continues to slide according to the 2017 Corruption Perception Index, released by Transparency International, (TI) on Wednesday, February 21, which assesses the performance of 180 countries in the fight against the debilitating scourge.

According to the latest report, the country obtained a score of 37 and is ranked 98 out of 180.

“This is a decrease of one point in the last year and an oscillation of four points in the last six years “, highlights the report, which was presented in Panama by the Foundation for the Development of Citizen Freedom the local Chapter of Transparency International.

In 2016 and 2015, Panama obtained a score of 38 and 39, respectively, on a scale where “100” means “highly transparent” and “0” means “highly corrupt”. The index is based on n 13 surveys of organizations of international experts.

