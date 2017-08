PANAMA’S Civil Protection Service (Sinaproc) issued a “stay calm” Tweet after a strong earth tremor was felt across Panama City after 8 pm on Thursday, August 24.

The intensity was unknown, according to the Information Service of the Ministry of Government.

Sinaproc said that so far there are no reports of ncidents and called on the general population to remain calm.

“We reiterate the call to calm; There are no reports of damages (…)