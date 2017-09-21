Panama team recovers bodies in Mexico

Posted on September 21, 2017 in Panama

WITH TIME running out and hopes fading for finding survivors in collapsed buildings in Mexico City, following Tuesday’s devastating earthquake,  Panama’s  35-strong USAR  team (Urban Search and Rescue) which arrived on Wednesday has recovered three lifeless bodies.

Panama was the first country to arrive in Mexico.  The rescuers are accompanied by Phillip and George, dogs trained to find people living in collapsed structures.

The   quake which registered 7.1 on the Richter scale has claimed the lives of more than 250 people with many still unaccounted for.

José Donderis, director of the National Civil Protection Service (SINAPROC) confirmed  on Thursday that the bodies were found in a five-story collapsed building in which 9 people were missing.    in the Linda Vista sector of Mexico City

 

