Panama teachers clash with police in Chiriqui

REPRESENTATIVES of teachers organizations from Panama City and across the country clashed with riot police in Chiriqui on Monday, August 7.

The confrontation took place on the Inter-American Highway, near the San Felix junction. They were there to support teachers in the region who are on strike calling for better working conditions in areas of difficult access.

Two teachers were killed recently while driving to school in a remote area with bad roads.

Eddy Pinto, secretary general of the Association of San Miguelito 2000, said that they went to give support and to ask the State to provide better working conditions

“I refer specifically to better classrooms, roads, job security so that educators can guarantee the classes to their students.” he said.

Pinto called for the Minister of Education Marcela Paredes and President Juan Carlos Varela, to “attack this situation” and give a solution to the educators in places of difficult access.”The National Union of Educators of Panama (UNEP) will remain on alert until the Government makes a visit to the area because there is a list of requests for teachers with difficult working conditions. Otherwise, we will take other actions” said Pinto.