Panama sexual crimes hit 2,795 in six months

REPORTED sexual crimes in Panama in the first six months of the year totaled 2,795 including 1,189 rapes according to the Public Prosecutor’s Statistics Center (MP).

During that time 811 cases crimes against freedom and sexual integrity were recorded in the province of Panama, 556 in Chiriquí and 366 in West Panama

According to the data kept by the MP, there were recorded 1,189 rapes, consensual offences 722, libidinous acts 264 and child pornography, 220, among other cases.

Yara Massiel Vega, circuit prosecutor and head of the Sexual Offenses Unit of the Metropolitan Public Prosecutor’s Office of the MP, told El Siglo that the greatest number of crimes occur to the east of the capital city, in Pacora and Chepo.

Nine people have been sentenced and four cases are before the courts.

“Faced with this, families should provide care, help and reinforce values so that children are not victims and must report these cases to the Public Ministry said the prosecutor.

He added that the aggressors seek to have control and influence the victims to achieve their aims.

Relatives involved

Sociologist Alexander Alleyne said that many victims are minors and crimes are committed by relatives and in many cases go unreported.

He said that parents should talk to their children, meet their friends and be alert to the use of social networks. “The perpetrators are people in or near the family circle.”