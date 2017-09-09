Panama road slaughter hits 295

THREE TRAFFIC deaths in 24 hours brought the highway toll so far this year to 295, well on its way to reaching last year’s bloody total of 440.

The latest tragedies included a nine-year old boy on his way to school in Changuinola, Bocas del Toro, who was hit and killed by a delivery truck

A woman in her fifties was run over by an articulated truck while crossing the Inter-American highway, in the Rio Grande, Coclé on Friday, September 8 and a motor cyclist was hit and killed by a car in Villa Lourdes in Los Santos, on the same day.

Road deaths outpace homicides, and citizen groups are questioning the lack of serious action by authorities.