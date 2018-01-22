Panama road carnage continues in 2018

2017 saw a fall in the number of deaths on Panama roads, but for a country with a population of around four million, the death toll remains frighteningly high.

The carnage continues in 2018 with 16 deaths in the first 15 days. and major accidents involving public transport continue to pile up.

Last year, according to figures from the National Traffic Operations Directorate (DNOT), 50,027 accidents were registered nationwide, resulting in 13,125 injuries and 412 fatalities in 2016 there were 440 victims.

Traffic authorities handed out 410,233 sanctions, over 28, 000 thousand more than in 2016. Of these 5,585 were for proven drunkenness.