Panama red alert suspect married in Dominican Republic

WEST VALDÉS, the ex-director of the scandal plagued Financial Pacific (FP), brokerage who is on an Interpol red alert list was married to Berena Bozzi.on the weekend in the Dominican Republic.

Valdés, with his partner Iván Clare, is wanted by the First Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office for questioning as part of the investigation into the loan from the Caja de Ahorros (CA) to the HPC ContratasP & V consortium, for the alleged construction of the unfinished Amador convention center during in the Ricardo Martinelli administration.

His name has also been linked to scandals alleging stock manipulation of Petaquilla mining shares, through an account named High Spirit linked to Martinelli and members of his inner circle.

In November 2016, The Public Ministry asked Interpol to issue a “red alert” for the arrest of Valdes and Clare

Earlier reports suggested Clare had taken refuge in Switzerland.

According to the investigations, $ 7 million disbursed By the Caja de Harros state bank to cover the new convention center, were used to fill a financial hole in FP.

Valdés and his partner Clare accumulated fines of $4 million imposed by the Securities Superintendent.