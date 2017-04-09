Panama receives World Youth Day cross

A GROUP of young Panamanians received a four meter cross that has traveled the world for 33 years since Pope John Paul II gave it to the youth of Rome at the end of the 1984 Holy Year of Redemption.

The cross is destined for Panama and the World Youth Day (WYD) in 2019 and was handed over by the the youth of Krakow, Poland, site of the last WYD.

The cross will reach the isthmus after being carried through a number of Latin American countries, starting with Mexico says Archbishop

Domingo Ulloa Mendieta,

From Mexico it will descend through all the countries of Central America on a route marking the route in the other direction of migrants and drawing attention to marginalized youth, victims of drug and human trafficking.

The cross will arrive in Panama in the middle of May. The cross will arrive in Panama Mid-May. Where it will remain before starting a tour of the Caribbean.