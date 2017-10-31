Panama protests  corruption, impunity

PANAMANIANS from all walks of life gathered in their hundreds on Tuesday October 31. to protest corruption and impunity linked to the Odebrecht bribery scandal.

They met at the site of the old Danté Mansion on Calle 50 where citizens of another era would meet to demonstrate against the Noriega dictatorship.

The crowd, many waving Panama flags, included civil society groups, business associations and educators.

“We want the truth, no more impunity!”, “Return the money” “End the games” “,” We want the list! “, were some of the shouts from demonstrators wearing white another symbol of anti-dictatorship protests.

“We want to know who are the people who participated in these acts,” said Annette Planells, of Movin.

“We must demand that the denunciation be public, that the list be mad epublic,” she added.

Guilds such as the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama and the Association Panamanian Business Executives (Apede) participated in the protest.

Last week, the Twelfth Criminal Court denied the two-month extension requested by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of the Odebrecht case, in the related investigation by the payment of bribes through Swiss banks, involving high profile figures like the two sons of former president Ricardo Martinelli.