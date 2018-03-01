Panama  prison hunger strike

A GROUP of prisoners in the La Nueva Joya Penitentiary Center are on hunger strike  says  The Ministry of Government, through the Directorate General of the Penitentiary System (DGSP).

They are complaining  about new  security controls in the institution

The Nueva Joya prison Director is mediating with the prisoners involved. A  government statement said that the DGSP  security measures are intended to maintain order, ensure compliance with human rights and security of all persons deprived of their liberty.

