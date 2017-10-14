Panama price index up one percent

THE CONSUMER price index in Panama rose one percent in the first nine months according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) released on Saturday, October 14

The September CPI in relation to the same month of 2016 reflected a variation of 0.8%, driven by

transport (4%); education (3.6%); health (2.4%); housing, water, electricity and gas (2.0%); goods and miscellaneous services (1.1%); restaurants and hotels (0.6%); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.2%) and Furniture

The rate of inflation in Panama closed 2016 with a cumulative of 1.5%, well above the 0.3% of 2015, according to the official data