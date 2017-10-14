Panama price index up one percent
THE CONSUMER price index in Panama rose one percent in the first nine months according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) released on Saturday, October 14
The September CPI in relation to the same month of 2016 reflected a variation of 0.8%, driven by
transport (4%); education (3.6%); health (2.4%); housing, water, electricity and gas (2.0%); goods and miscellaneous services (1.1%); restaurants and hotels (0.6%); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.2%) and Furniture
The rate of inflation in Panama closed 2016 with a cumulative of 1.5%, well above the 0.3% of 2015, according to the official data