Panama power outage hits metro, water supply

Posted on July 1, 2017 in Panama

Metro passengers faced second evacuation
PASSENGERS  on the Metro Subway line faced their second evacuation this week  as Panama was hit by another power outage on Saturday July 1.

The  blackout  was caused by a problem in the transmission network said the Electric Transmission Company (Etesa) which apologized for the “inconveniences” affecting much of the province of Panama.

Meanwhile, the water treatment plant of Chilibre reported that operations were shut down and advised users to take precautions.

Costa Rica was also hit with a power outage reports the daily La Nacion.

Panama’s previous outage  has forced a Social Security (CSS) hospital to suspend surgery due to damage suffered by equipment.

