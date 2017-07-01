Panama power outage hits metro, water supply

PASSENGERS on the Metro Subway line faced their second evacuation this week as Panama was hit by another power outage on Saturday July 1.

The blackout was caused by a problem in the transmission network said the Electric Transmission Company (Etesa) which apologized for the “inconveniences” affecting much of the province of Panama.

Meanwhile, the water treatment plant of Chilibre reported that operations were shut down and advised users to take precautions.

Costa Rica was also hit with a power outage reports the daily La Nacion.

Panama’s previous outage has forced a Social Security (CSS) hospital to suspend surgery due to damage suffered by equipment.