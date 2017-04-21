Panama Papers partners bailed

THE TWO principle figures in the Panama Papers revelations that gave sent shock waves around the world implicating country leaders, sports figures and prominent businessmen in five continents, have been granted bail.

On Friday, April 21, the Second High Court granted bail in the amount of $500,000 to Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, founders of the firm Mossack Fonseca.

The decision reverses a Feb. 23 ruling by the 17th Criminal Court that denied both men bail. They have been detained since Feb. 9 on charges of money laundering.

They are prohibited from leaving the country.

The charges stem from allegations that the lawyers used shell companies to move money from Brazil to Panama with links to the Lava Jato bribery scandal. Sources say that the decision will be appealed.