Panama National soccer player gunned down

A MEMBER of Panama’s National Soccer team was gunned down by hit men near his home in Nuevo Colon, on Saturday, April 15.

Amílcar Henríquez, was in his parked car with two friends when a sedan pulled up alongside, and lowered a window before sending a hail of bullets into the other vehicle.

Henriquez, 33, was hit several times and died soon after being taken to the Laurencio Ocaña Polyclinic in the township of Sabanitas,

His companions also received bullet wounds according to National Police reports,.

Henríquez, who played for Panama was a stand out member of the United Arab team in Colon.

His wounded companions were Josimar Pedro Salvador and Delano Wilson.

Gian Castillero, president of the Panamanian Football League (LPF) said Henríquez’s death was “ sad news for Panamanian football and for the United Arab League, We have to work so that these actions do not tarnish national football.”

Eagle squad

Panama President, Juan Carlos Varela, Tweeted his condolences and said he had ordered the mobilization of all the Security Forces in Colon to find those responsible for the murder.

Colon is one of the provinces in which the recently created and highly publicized “Eagle Task Force” is operating to combat crime.