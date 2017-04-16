Panama National soccer player gunned down

A MEMBER of Panama’s  National Soccer team was gunned down by  hit men  near his home in Nuevo Colon, on Saturday, April 15.

Amílcar Henríquez, was in his parked car with two friends when  a sedan pulled up alongside, and lowered a window before sending a hail of bullets into  the other vehicle.

Henriquez, 33,  was hit several times   and died soon after being taken to the Laurencio Ocaña Polyclinic in the township of Sabanitas,

His companions also received bullet wounds  according to  National Police reports,.

Henríquez, who played for Panama was a stand out member of the  United Arab team in Colon.

His wounded companions were  Josimar Pedro Salvador and Delano Wilson.

Gian Castillero, president of the Panamanian Football League (LPF) said Henríquez’s death  was  “ sad news for Panamanian football and for the United Arab League, We have to work so that these actions do not tarnish national football.”

Eagle squad
Panama President, Juan Carlos Varela, Tweeted his condolences and said he had  ordered the mobilization of all the Security Forces in  Colon  to find those responsible for the murder.

Colon   is one of the provinces in which the  recently created and  highly publicized “Eagle  Task Force” is operating to combat crime.

