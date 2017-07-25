Panama murder suspect extradited from Miami

Colombian-American Víctor Manuel Crismat has been extradited from Miami to Panama where he faces trial for his father’s homicide, according to the National Police (PN).

In August 5, 2016, two bags containing remains of Crismat’s 50-year-old father were found in the garbage dump of a shopping center in Río Hato, Antón (Coclé)

The suspect traveled to the USA and was arrested in Florida for an earlier attempt to burn down his mother’s residence in that state.

In September 2016, Panama asked Washington to extradite Crismat. Appeals delayed his extradition was delayed until July 25. He is expected in court later this week reports La Estrella.