Panama murder suspect extradited from Miami

Posted on July 25, 2017 in Panama

Colombian-American Víctor Manuel Crismat has been extradited from Miami to Panama where he faces trial for his father’s homicide, according to the National Police (PN).

In  August 5, 2016, two bags containing remains  of Crismat’s  50-year-old father were   found in the garbage dump of a shopping center  in Río Hato, Antón (Coclé)

The suspect  traveled to  the USA and was arrested in Florida for an earlier attempt to burn down his mother’s residence in that state.

In September 2016, Panama  asked Washington to extradite Crismat. Appeals delayed  his extradition  was delayed   until July 25. He is expected in court later this week reports La Estrella.

