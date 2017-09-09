Panama aiding island hurricane victims

Posted on September 9, 2017 in Panama

Parque Omar collection center
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 17

PANAMA has moved quickly to support victims of Hurricane Irma in Cuba and other Caribbean islands and on Saturday,  Sep, 9  activated the Joint Task Force (FTC) team.

An FTC plane left on Saturday morning, to establish an air bridge between the Dominican Republic and Isla Tórtola and to evacuate Panamanian citizens.

Announcing the opening of  a Collection Center in Parque  Omar under the coordination of the Office of the First Lady and the FTC, President  Juan Carlos Varela  said: “CUBA  has been very supportive of Panama; let us all prepare ourselves to support the Cuban people, ” People are asked to donate r personal hygiene items, powdered infant formula, adult  powdered milk and canned food.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the activation of the Information Coordination Center (CECODI) to assist Panamanians in areas impacted by Hurricane Irma, as well as relatives and relatives who require information from Panamanian territory. The center is operating 24 hours a day by phone at  504-8814, 6671-1040 or email cecodi@mire.gob.pa.

Panama Coopera is a system that coordinates cooperation that the country receives and transfers to and from the international community in times of emergency. Consider taking time on Sunday tp donate at Parque Omar.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd