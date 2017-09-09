Panama aiding island hurricane victims

PANAMA has moved quickly to support victims of Hurricane Irma in Cuba and other Caribbean islands and on Saturday, Sep, 9 activated the Joint Task Force (FTC) team.

An FTC plane left on Saturday morning, to establish an air bridge between the Dominican Republic and Isla Tórtola and to evacuate Panamanian citizens.

Announcing the opening of a Collection Center in Parque Omar under the coordination of the Office of the First Lady and the FTC, President Juan Carlos Varela said: “CUBA has been very supportive of Panama; let us all prepare ourselves to support the Cuban people, ” People are asked to donate r personal hygiene items, powdered infant formula, adult powdered milk and canned food.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the activation of the Information Coordination Center (CECODI) to assist Panamanians in areas impacted by Hurricane Irma, as well as relatives and relatives who require information from Panamanian territory. The center is operating 24 hours a day by phone at 504-8814, 6671-1040 or email cecodi@mire.gob.pa.

Panama Coopera is a system that coordinates cooperation that the country receives and transfers to and from the international community in times of emergency. Consider taking time on Sunday tp donate at Parque Omar.