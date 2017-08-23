Panama moves to stem Venezuelan flood

FROM OCT. 1, Venezuelans traveling to Panama will need a Visa as the country moves to stem the flood of refugees said to be imperiling security and the economy.

The announcement came from President Juan Carlos Varela on Tuesday August 22 .

In a message to the Nation, he said that the rupture of the democratic order in Venezuela “puts at risk the security, economy and sources of employment of Panamanians” and the decision was taken after “a deep analysis.”

He said that the measure will remain “until democratic order and the Venezuelan constitution are restored.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Migration Service, will have 30 days to coordinate the new rules.

Varela said that the social, economic and political crisis has caused the arrival in Panama of more than 60,000 Venezuelan citizens in the last six years.

“Panama has received them and has given them the opportunities to legally join our country,” he claimed.

The president said that the situation in Venezuela “has worsened due to the decision of the Constituent Assembly to dissolve the Venezuelan National Assembly, disrespecting democratic principles, social peace and acting against the voice of the people.The announcement came less than a week after Varela had a closed-door meeting with US Vice-president Mike Price and hints by President Trump of military action, which was condemned by the Venezuelan government, and the opposition.

Venezuela’s President Maduro has called on Pope Francis to intervene.