Panama – Money versus Justice

Panama has become a country where the morality battle is between money and justice said Panama’s Attorney General on Saturday, December 2 the World Day Against Corruption.

Kenia Porcell has been attacked by some civil society groups and politicians for alleged tardiness reiterated the judicial body’s commitment to “combat corruption which she described as the “most dirty and mean act in the range of crimes. that affect our society”

“Let’s all unite as a country against corruption. Here we have more good and honest people than those who break the law and ethics, she said in one of the messages on the social network.

Panama is experiencing years of convulsion over the uncovering of dozens of alleged cases of corruption involving ex-employees, businessmen and individuals. The majority of those implicated are former government officials of ex- President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), many of them also linked to the Odebrecht bribery case, who mostly deny the accusations and denounce the investigation as political persecution on the part of the current president, Juan Carlos Varela says El Siglo.

Martinelli has been detained since June in a federal jail in Miami (USA), in an extradition process for a case of illegal wiretapping, one of about a dozen criminal cases opened against him by the Supreme Court of Panama.

“The fight that takes place in the prosecution of crime, its perpetrators and participants is metaphorically turning into the struggle of money versus justice,” said another message

Porcell has defended her impartiality and has asked for public patience with the argument that the times of justice are not the times of the media, which constantly report on the basis of leaks about high profile corruption cases.