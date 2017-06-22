Panama media group faces money laundering probe

THE FIRST Public Prosecutor’s Office against Organized Crime has opened an investigation into transactions that were carried out for the purchase of a Panama media group.

The criminal investigation arises because the funds are allegedly linked to illicit activities.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor, on Thursday, three charges have been filed for the alleged commission of the crime of money laundering.

Without identifying the company, the Attorney General’s Office indicated that they deposited “In a bank account, within a period of two days”, funds for the acquisition of the communications group.

Such money would allegedly be related to crimes against the administration

The Office of the Public Prosecutor emphasized in the communiqué detailed the criminal investigation that “it respects and guarantees freedom of expression and the editorial line of the media. ”

“Therefore, the criminal investigation does not affect the labor relationship nor the journalistic activities” of the media group, it emphasized.

Meanwhile Panama America carried a headline implying President Juan Carlos Varela was using the Public Ministry to attack Epasa, which owns Panama America and Critica and is controlled by ex-President Ricardo Martinelli

“The government of President Varela promotes an attack against Epasa, with actions from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, after publications of the newspapers of this company exposing high figures of this administration,” said Panama America.

A photo of Varela and Attorney General Keni Porcell carries the caption: “The action of the Public Ministry, is part of a process of persecution against the Epasa group, after it made publications linked to relatives of José Luis Varela, brother of the Panamanian president.