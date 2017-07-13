Panama marches to “defend” family

THE EXPECTED counterpunch to Panama’s Gay Pride parade, came when hundreds of people , largely dressed in white assembled at El Carmen Church on Thursday, July 13 to march to Plaza Cinco de Mayo with the objective of “defending” the Panamanian family.

Several different organizations were involved in organizing the parade including the Panamanian Alliance for Life and Family, which also wants to protest against gender ideology in Panama.

Another of the points that the marchers oppose is same sex marriage which was championed by the LGBT marchers on the Cinta Costera 12 days earlier.

some of the participants have voiced opposition to government moves to introduce sexual education in schools.

At present, there are two appeals filed in the Supreme Court calling for Panama to follow much of the first world in legalizing same-sex marriage.