Panama marches to “defend” family

Posted on July 13, 2017 in Panama

THE EXPECTED counterpunch to Panama’s Gay Pride parade, came when hundreds of people , largely dressed in white  assembled at  El  Carmen  Church on  Thursday, July 13  to march  to Plaza Cinco de Mayo  with the objective of “defending” the Panamanian family.

Several different organizations were involved in organizing the parade  including the Panamanian Alliance for Life and Family, which  also wants to protest against gender ideology in Panama.

Another of the points that the marchers  oppose is same sex marriage which was championed by the LGBT marchers  on the Cinta Costera 12 days earlier.

some of the participants have voiced opposition to government moves to introduce sexual education in schools.

At present, there are two appeals filed in the Supreme Court calling for Panama to follow much of the first world in legalizing same-sex marriage.

