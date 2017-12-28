Panama makes top 8 sports achievers

PANAMA’S historic qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia earned it second place on the BBC’s list of most memorable sports exploits of 2017.

The boys in red were topped only by Serena Williams (and her baby).

In January the American tennis player beat her sister Venus in the Australian Open final and won her 23rd Grand Slam title She did it at age 35 and, to everyone’s surprise, being pregnant, as announced later on social networks. Considered the best tennis player of all time, Williams is scheduled return to defend her title in Melbourne within a month.

Describing Panama as a globalist, the broadcaster said: Euphoria seized Panama when the national team sealed its first classification to a World Cup in its history.

The Canaleros took advantage of the surprise defeat of the United States against Trinidad and Tobago and with a “ghost goal” and another of Roman Torres in the final minutes to be in Russia 2018.

Also on the list were:

The classification of Peru (and elimination of Chile) When it started In 2017, the Peruvian soccer team roamed in eighth place among South American qualifiers for Russia and the World Cup. Their chances hung by a thread. But led by Ricardo Gareca they added three wins and three draws and got the 12 points that allowed them to get the ticket to Russia to the detriment of Chile, which was eliminated with the same points as its eternal rivals.

Rafael Nadal of Spain rebelled against time and everyone who talked about his exploits in the past, to return against all odds to be number one in the world.