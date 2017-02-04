Panama-Peru bribery probe link

PANAMA’S Attorney General Kenia Porcell, who has been widely criticized for her apparent lack of action in response to requests for aid in the Odebrech bribery scandal met in Lima, Peru, on Thursday Feb 2 with her counterpart Pablo Sánchez, to discuss the investigation

According to information provided by the Public Ministry of Peru, Porcell discussed cooperation around the investigation carried out in Panama regarding the bribes paid by Odebrecht.

According to La Republica newspaper, the prosecutor was interested in the collaboration agreement signed by the Peruvian judicial authorities with the Brazilian construction company, in which the company provided information to the Peruvian Attorney General and agreed to pay back the bribes it paid to officials in exchange for contracts.

“I want to further strengthen international collaboration in the area of judicial assistance and information management in those specific cases that are not only occurring in Peru, but have a common denominator in several countries in the Americas said Porcell.