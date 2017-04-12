Panama leads region in tourism visits.

OVER two million tourists visited Panama in 2016, surpassing Costa Rica, Chile and Argentina, and putting $4.1 million into the economy according to official figures.

The World Economic Forum, has identified Panama as a power of regional tourism.

Tourism contributed 8% to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016 and increased employment by 9% in the country.

A report published by the international organization indicates that the growth of the sector is based on an attractive business environment and a privileged geographical position.

“We have developed a connectivity system. There are also cruises and strong investments in new hotels, “said Manuel Ferreira, director of Economic Affairs at the Panama Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture.