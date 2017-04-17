Panama gets level 10 UV warning

PANAMA’S civil defense agency Sinaproc has warned of high levels of UV radiation throughout Monday Apr 17 across the country, and in some areas listed as near extreme

In the Darien and Emberá­Wounaan, it is estimated that the UV index will be between 8 and 9.

A UV index of 10 will affect Colón, Panama, West Panama, Veraguas, Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro and the Comarca Ngäbe Buglé.

The provinces of Herrera and Los Santos and the maritime sectors of the country will also have extreme levels of radiation.