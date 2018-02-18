Panama-flagged vessel stopped in Tunisia

A VESSEL sailing under the Panamanian flag has been intercepted by the Tunisian Coast Guard in the south of the country and escorted to the port of Sfax.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), says that it will provide full cooperation with Tunisian authorities of Tunisia in their investigations of the vessel named Ural.

The AMP said that it “strongly condemns any criminal activity that threatens human life, such as piracy, trafficking in persons or illicit substances.”

If the ship is found to have committed acts of this nature The Merchant Marine Directorate of the AMP will execute administrative actions (sanctions or cancellation of the Panamanian Merchant Registry).

Receive Newsroom Free in your inbox every morning, and stay updated on Twitter