PANAMA FIRST in Mexico rescue aid

WHILE frustration was growing in the United States over President Trump’s apparent lack of concern over the human catastrophe in Puerto Rico on Monday Sep.25 while he focused on attacks on NFL players and owners, a Copa Airlines cargo plane was winging its way to the stricken island loaded with items collected in Panama for victims of Hurricane Maria

According to the airline, its first humanitarian flight carried 14,000 pounds of dry goods, hygiene items and potable water. More is being collected across the Isthmus.

Mexico says thanks

Meanwhile in Mexico the 35-strong Panama Search and Rescue Team (USAR)which was the first foreign team to arrive in the earthquake-ravaged country was gaining recognition for its work from the Mexican government.

Before the team left for Panama a Foreign Ministry spokesman said: The speed with which you moved to care for the brothers is something that we will not forget and deeply appreciate, you are a symbol of this Latin American fraternity that has characterized our relationship, thank you for risking your lives to save Mexican lives”

The 7.1 earthquake occurred on September 19, and left at least 333 dead

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that Mexico received technical and material support from 23 countries, as well as from the United Nations and the European Union

Some of the countries that supported the rescue efforts were: Japan, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Colombia, Honduras, Israel, Peru and Venezuela.