Panama  fined for soccer crowd antics

“Incorrect” behaviour by spectators at the Panama-Costa Rica game on Oct.10 that propelled Panama into the 2018 World Cup in Russia has cost the local football federation nearly $10,000.

It was the latest in a series of sanctions over Panama fans behaviour.

The Federation (Fepafut) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10 that it was slapped with a fine by the Disciplinary Committee of the world governing body, FIFA.

Fepafut was ordered to pay 10,000 Swiss francs ($9,976) for the alleged violation of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and of the FIFA Stadium Safety Regulations.

In addition, the Panamanian federation will have to pay 2,000 Swiss francs ($1,995) costs the costs of the process.

“In the event that such an infringement is repeated in the future,” the note states, “the FIFA Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe penalties against Fepafut. ”

In previous matches of the hexagonal round, held at the Rommel Fernández stadium, the Panamanian football body received FIFA, fines totaling $25,000 for the Panama-Mexico, Panama-Honduras and Panama-Trinidad & Tobago games.