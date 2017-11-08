Panama  fined for soccer crowd antics

Posted on November 8, 2017

“Incorrect” behaviour by spectators at the Panama-Costa  Rica game on Oct.10  that propelled Panama into the 2018  World Cup in Russia has cost the local football federation nearly $10,000.

It was the latest in a series of sanctions over Panama fans behaviour.

The  Federation (Fepafut) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10 that it was slapped with a fine by the Disciplinary Committee of the world governing body, FIFA.

Fepafut was ordered to pay  10,000  Swiss francs ($9,976) for the alleged violation of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and of the FIFA Stadium Safety Regulations.

In addition, the Panamanian federation will have to pay  2,000 Swiss francs ($1,995)  costs the costs of the process.

“In the event that such an infringement is repeated in the future,” the note states, “the  FIFA Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe penalties against Fepafut. ”

In previous matches of the hexagonal round, held at the Rommel Fernández stadium, the Panamanian football body received  FIFA, fines totaling $25,000 for the Panama-Mexico, Panama-Honduras and Panama-Trinidad & Tobago games.

