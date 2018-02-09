When Panama families prey together

Corruption during the Ricardo Martinelli administration has given a new twist to the adage “The family that prays together stays together” says a TVN News report, sparked by recent revelations of money salted away in Andorra.

According to investigations by anti-corruption prosecutors, senior figures in the previous administration have been involved in multi-billion corruption scandals which have changed the adage to “preying” together.

The best-known case says TVN is that of the sons of the ex- president, Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, both investigated for the alleged collection of multi-millions in bribes during their father.’s rule.

One of the key revelations came from André Rabello, Odebrecht’s former chief executive in Panama, who confessed in Brazil, to the payment of over $50 million dollars to the two sons of the ex-leader.

Rabello’s statements were validated before Twelfth Judge, Óscar Carrasquilla.

In another case says TVN, the offspring of Rafael Guardia Jaen the former director of the National Aid Program (PAN), Jonathan Guardia, Rafael Guardia Juarez and Lorraine Guardia are under investigation for alleged money laundering.

The two sons of Guardia Jaén are linked to the alleged movement of $20 million dollars in commissions for purchase contracts given through the PAN.

FILIAL LOYALTY

Another case from the Martinelli administration is that of Adolfo “Chichi” De Obarrio, former private secretary of the president, and his mother who has been left holding the can.

Obarrio, described during investigations as the Martinelli “messenger boy” and who gained additional notoriety after a wedding said to have cost up to $750,000, has fled the country.

According to the Public Ministry, “Chichi” allegedly used his mother Silvana Manzini De Obarrio for illicit activities. She is under investigation for unjustified enrichment and after several months in preventive detention was granted bail for half a million dollars.

Guillermo Ferrufino Minister of Social Development in the Martinelli era and his wife Milena Vallarino De Ferrufino are facing charges of unjustified enrichment.

The most recent case is that of former Minister of the Presidency, Jimmy Papadimitriu. after the publication of an intelligence report revealing that the parents of the former right hand of Ricardo Martinelli moved $16 million into 45 accounts in Andorra.